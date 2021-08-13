Former Norfolk pharmacy tech pleads guilty after stealing 50,000 pills

The technician stole from Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, where he worked.

NORFOLK, Va. — A former Norfolk pharmacy technician has pleaded guilty to prescription fraud after he stole large amounts of medications from where he worked.

Justin Agloro, 40, was charged after he stole from Sentara Norfolk General Hospital from April 2018 to October 2019.

Agloro stole the medications from a distribution machine and falsified records to cover up his scheme.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ), Agloro stole over 50,000 units of controlled substances, including thousands of prescription opioids.

Other hospital employees discovered what Agloro was doing while he was away on leave.

The DOJ said he avoided cameras while he stole the distribution machine's daily reports, and swapped out other reports to cover up what he was doing.

Agloro is scheduled to be sentenced on Dec. 17 and faces a maximum sentence of four years in prison.