Philadelphia prosecutor wants bail revoked for Chesapeake man facing weapon charges

Joshua Macias faces weapons charges after allegedly planning to attack a ballot-counting location in Philadelphia in November.

PHILADELPHIA — Philadelphia authorities are asking to revoke the bail of a Chesapeake man arrested in November on weapons charges after traveling to the Pennsylvania Convention Center where votes were being counted, saying he attended Wednesday’s insurrection at the US Capitol building.

Joshua Macias, who drove to Philadelphia in a Hummer adorned with QAnon stickers and carrying multiple weapons, has been free on $750,000 bail.