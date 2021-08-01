x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Norfolk's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Norfolk, Virginia | 13NEWSNOW.com

Crime

Philadelphia prosecutor wants bail revoked for Chesapeake man facing weapon charges

Joshua Macias faces weapons charges after allegedly planning to attack a ballot-counting location in Philadelphia in November.
Credit: AP
Joshua Macias

PHILADELPHIA — Philadelphia authorities are asking to revoke the bail of a Chesapeake man arrested in November on weapons charges after traveling to the Pennsylvania Convention Center where votes were being counted, saying he attended Wednesday’s insurrection at the US Capitol building.

Joshua Macias, who drove to Philadelphia in a Hummer adorned with QAnon stickers and carrying multiple weapons, has been free on $750,000 bail. 

Prosecutors filed a motion Thursday to revoke that bail, saying Macias’ social media posts, one of which they say showed him inside the security perimeter at the Capitol, Wednesday show he “at minimum” violated the terms of that bail.

Related Articles