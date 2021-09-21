Arrest made following Phoebus High School threat

Police were notified about a post circulating on social media that threatened violence at the school.

HAMPTON, Va. — A 20-year-old man was arrested Tuesday after he allegedly made a social media post threatening violence at Phoebus High School in Hampton.

In a press release, the Hampton Police Division said Nedko Ivanov Coon of Newport News was charged with one count of Threats of Violence Involving a School.

Earlier in the day, police said they were notified about a post circulating on social media that threatened violence at the school. According to the police division, investigators later determined that the threat wasn't credible.

Hampton Police said they worked with the FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task Force and the Newport News Police Department to quickly find and apprehend the suspect.