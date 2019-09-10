FRANKLIN, Va. — A Domino's Pizza delivery driver was robbed at gunpoint Tuesday night in Franklin, Virginia.

Police said the robbery happened around 11 p.m. Tuesday in the 1100 block of Railroad Avenue.

The investigation revealed that the driver was trying to make a delivery to a home. When no one answered the door, he went back to his car. That's when three men with weapons approached the driver, demanded money, took the pizza and ran.

According to police the suspects were wearing dark clothing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Franklin Police Department at 757-562-8575 or Franklin Crime Solvers at 757-562-8599.