'Please come forward' | Newport News mother pleads for public's help in finding son's killer

Devon Carter was shot and killed in Newport News in late January.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Jefferson Avenue will forever be the street that changed Yvonne Carter's life.

On the night of Jan. 23, Newport News Police responded to reports of gunshots from the Southeast Community of the city. When officers arrived, they found 23-year-old Devon Carter had been shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Weeks later, Devon's killer is unknown, and so is the motive. Now, his mother is pleading with the public to come forward with answers.

“I was later showed a picture of him, and I identified my son. I could tell he had gunshot wounds to his head, and after that, I lost it," Yvonne said.

At a news conference Thursday, the Newport News mother spoke before media in hopes of reaching a larger audience, pleading that if anyone in the community has information on her son's killer to contact local authorities.

Devon leaves behind three young children, some of whom are still too young to understand the gravity of what happened.

“The hardest part is not having him to embrace me anymore. But I have him in my heart, like I tell my granddaughters. But we just want justice for Devon," Yvonne said.

Tonight on @13NewsNow: a Newport News mother’s plea for answers.



23-year-old Devon Carter was shot and killed late January, and police are still searching for a suspect and motive. pic.twitter.com/kMVa4Qy2Gq — Alex Littlehales 13News Now (@AlexLittlehales) February 4, 2021

Devon's three children are currently residing with their mother, according to Yvonne and Newport News Police.