Police confirm at least 11 people injured and one killed in shooting at Saturday night concert in southern Dallas

Victims, including three juveniles, were transported to an area hospital from the venue along the 5000 block of Cleveland Road, police said.

DALLAS — Police said at least 11 people were shot and one person was killed in a Saturday night shooting during a trail ride and concert in southern Dallas.

Dallas police officers said they responded to a shooting call at 5050 Cleveland Road in southern Dallas at approximately 12:13 a.m. on Sunday.

Upon arriving at the scene, police said they found a 26-year-old man identified as Kealon Dejuane Gilmore lying near a stage with a gunshot wound to his head. Police said Gilmore was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police described Gilmore's death as a homicide.

Police also said that an additional 11 victims of the shooting -- including three juveniles -- were transported to an area hospital by either ambulance or private vehicle.

According to police, one of those victims remained in critical condition as of late Sunday morning, while the remaining victims were in stable condition.

Witnesses WFAA spoke with said as many as 2,000 people were in attendance at the open-air event, which was billed as the Second Annual Epic Easter Bike Out & Field Party.

"Everybody was running," said Lulu Smith, who attended the event with her daughter. "It was so jam-packed right here, you couldn't get in or out. When I got to my car, somebody was shooting. I rolled down my window and I heard [shots]."

Smith told WFAA that this event was not your typical concert setting. It was a trail ride event where attendants drove their ATVs, sat in the bed of trucks and paraded through the property before finishing up for a concert at the main stage.

According to other witnesses, the situation arose from a fight that broke out on the scene. Witnesses WFAA spoke with also believed that there were multiple shooters.

"Once they seen they can't break up the fight, they shot in the air to stop it," said a woman who only wanted to be identified as Brittney, and who happened to be in the fray when the shooting occurred. "It escalated, and they started shooting people."

Police confirmed that their preliminary investigation determined one unknown individual at the event fired a gun into the air, followed by another unknown individual firing a gun in the direction of the crowds.

The event was to be headlined by Memphis rapper Big Boogie. According to a post on the performer's Instagram page, the shooting occurred before he arrived at the venue.

A flyer for the event promoted it as happening at 5050 Cleveland Road, with gates opening at noon, horses and ATVS welcome, and kids aged 10 and under being admitted for free.

The flyer also promised that Dallas police would on site, and also noted that promoters were "not responsible for accidents or theft."

As investigators piece this together, a topic that is certain to come up is the capacity for the event. Witnesses said that, with people running at the sound of gunshots, police and emergency vehicles were unable to promptly enter the scene upon arrival.

No arrests have yet been made, according to the police.

Police said their investigation into the shooting, its motive and the circumstances surrounding Gilmore's death are still under investigation.