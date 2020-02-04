x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More (0) »

Norfolk's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Norfolk, Virginia | 13NEWSNOW.com

crime

Police: 11 vehicles stolen from business in Suffolk

Police are investigating a break-in where unknown suspects stole keys, and then cars, from the Mike Duman Collision Center. Five of the vehicles have been found.
Credit: Suffolk Police
Breaking and entering suspect at Mike Duman Collision and Rental Center

SUFFOLK, Va. — Suffolk Police are investigating an instance of breaking and entering that led to the theft of eleven vehicles at Mike Duman Collision and Rental Center on Wednesday.

Police say multiple unknown suspects broke into the car rental company in the 2200 block of North Main Street some time in the early morning hours.

Investigators said the perpetrators broke a door into the facility, where they stole several sets of car keys and ransacked multiple offices.

They then used the car keys to steal 11 vehicles from the lot, belonging to both the business and customers.

Police said five of the vehicles, including those that belonged to customers at the collision center for service, have since been recovered from Hampton Roads cities.

Here are some of the stolen cars police are still looking for:

  • A gray 2015 Chevrolet Sonic, Virginia plates VVZ-9135
  • A black 2013 Dodge Dart, Virginia plates XDZ-4525
  • A white 2017 Nissan Sentra, Virginia plates XDF-9459
  • A blue 2019 Nissan Versa, Virginia plates USW-8875
  • A silver 2018 Nissan Altima, Virginia plates WLP-2660

Suffolk police are still investigating the crime. Call in tips to the Suffolk Crime Line at 1.888.562.5887, or the regional crime line, 1.888.Lock.U.Up.

Credit: Suffolk Police
Suspects in Mike Duman Collision Center

RELATED: Virginia man jailed in killing of wheelchair-bound wife

RELATED: Virginia Dept. of Corrections inmates, employees test positive for COVID-19

RELATED: Police: Norfolk Walmart robbed, suspect flees