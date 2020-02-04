Police: 11 vehicles stolen from business in Suffolk

Police are investigating a break-in where unknown suspects stole keys, and then cars, from the Mike Duman Collision Center. Five of the vehicles have been found.

SUFFOLK, Va. — Suffolk Police are investigating an instance of breaking and entering that led to the theft of eleven vehicles at Mike Duman Collision and Rental Center on Wednesday.

Police say multiple unknown suspects broke into the car rental company in the 2200 block of North Main Street some time in the early morning hours.

Investigators said the perpetrators broke a door into the facility, where they stole several sets of car keys and ransacked multiple offices.

They then used the car keys to steal 11 vehicles from the lot, belonging to both the business and customers.

Police said five of the vehicles, including those that belonged to customers at the collision center for service, have since been recovered from Hampton Roads cities.

Here are some of the stolen cars police are still looking for:

A gray 2015 Chevrolet Sonic, Virginia plates VVZ-9135

A black 2013 Dodge Dart, Virginia plates XDZ-4525

A white 2017 Nissan Sentra, Virginia plates XDF-9459

A blue 2019 Nissan Versa, Virginia plates USW-8875

A silver 2018 Nissan Altima, Virginia plates WLP-2660