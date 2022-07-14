Police: 16-year-old boy shot while standing outside house in Hampton

His injuries aren't considered to be life-threatening. The Hampton Police Division said they're still investigating to figure out what led to this.

HAMPTON, Va. — A 16-year-old boy was rushed to the hospital early Thursday morning after police say he was hit by gunfire while standing outside his home.

A statement about the shooting said emergency communications first heard about the injury around 3:30 a.m. Police officers rushed to the 1300 block of Peabody Drive, right next to Sentara CarePlex Hospital, and found the teen.

Medics took him to get help.

His injuries aren't considered to be life-threatening, according to the Hampton Police Division.

Officers think the boy was standing outside his home when he was shot.

They don't have a motive yet for this case; it's still under investigation.

If you know anything that could help detectives figure out who shot the teenager, please call HPD at 757-727-6111 or the area's anonymous Crime Line at 1.888.LOCK.U.UP. You can also submit a tip online at P3Tips.com.