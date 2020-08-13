Police: 4 people charged after 2 goats found brutally killed

Four people have been charged after two goats were attacked by dogs, a bat with spikes and what appeared to be a machete.

SPOTSYLVANIA, Va. — Authorities in Virginia say that four people have been charged after two goats were attacked by dogs, a bat with spikes and what appeared to be a machete.

The Free Lance-Star reported Monday that the charges were filed in Spotsylvania County.

Sheriff’s Capt. Liz Scott said someone had called to report that people were attacking the goats.

Scott said deputies arrived and were told by homeowner Halie Morgan that the goats had been taken away earlier that day after she learned she was not allowed to have them in the neighborhood.

But Scott said two goats were found dead on the property.