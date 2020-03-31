Police: Active shooter threat has ended at NC courthouse

District Attorney Todd Williams tweeted that his staff was not injured and that he believes other courthouse personnel are OK.

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. — Authorities say there was an active shooter near a North Carolina courthouse but the threat has passed. It's not clear yet if anyone was hurt.

The Buncombe County local government reported on Twitter that an active shooter had been reported Tuesday at the address of the courthouse.

The Buncombe County Sheriff later tweeted that the courthouse was secure and there was no longer a threat.

The sheriff's office tweeted that the situation didn't happen inside the courthouse.