Police charge man with deadly stabbing in Newport News

Police say the stabbing happened in the 100 block of Debbie Lane. A man died from multiple injuries.

Police in Newport News said a 49-year-old man died following a stabbing on Debbie Lane Saturday night.

It happened at about 10:25 p.m.

When police got to the 100 block of that road, they found Daniel Sean Page with multiple stab wounds.

Responders tried to take Page to a hospital, but said he died while being transported.

Monday morning, police released an update: they had arrested and charged a 53-year-old in the course of their investigation.

Charles Toy Ashley, of the 300 block of Advocate Court, will face a charge of second-degree murder related to the case.