Police arrest, charge man with shooting gun inside Suffolk Taco Bell

SUFFOLK, Va. — Thursday morning, Suffolk police let the public know that they'd charged a man with a shooting incident from a city Taco Bell on October 8.

The release said Norfolk police arrested Jalil Larshawn Evans, 23, on October 23. The Norfolk man had several warrants out against him, for allegedly discharging a firearm in an occupied building, and possession of a gun by a convicted felon.

Suffolk police said the early-October shooting in question happened in the 1400 block of North Main Street.

Around 6:35 p.m., police were called to the Taco Bell after a man who had been arguing with an employee shot a gun in the building. Nobody was hurt.

Police said the argument was not related to the restaurant.

The next day, Suffolk Police asked for the public's help to find Evans, and were also looking for another person from security photos. On November 5, police said they're not looking for a second suspect anymore.