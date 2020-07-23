Police say the man is believed to be a person of interest behind multiple recent overdoses throughout Seneca County.

SENECA COUNTY, Ohio — The Seneca County Drug Task Force Unit and the Tiffin Police Department arrested a man accused of trafficking heroin and fentanyl.

Officers conducted a sting operation Wednesday at the corner of Madison Street and South Washington Street in Tiffin to arrest 25-year-old Jacob Woodruff of Fostoria.

Police stopped Woodruff's vehicle and immediately placed him under arrest without incident. After the traffic stop, additional suspected fentanyl was found in the vehicle.

Woodruff was charged with trafficking in fentanyl and heroin, with additional charges pending for possession of heroin and fentanyl.

Police believe Woodruff is a person of interest in numerous recent overdoses throughout Seneca County.