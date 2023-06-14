Man accused of 84-year-old grandmother's death in Norfolk

Norfolk police say Liu-Chih Howell was killed Tuesday morning on Dominion Avenue.

NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk police arrested a suspect they believe is responsible for the death of an 84-year-old woman.

Around 11:45 a.m. Tuesday morning, officers came to a home at 2700 Dominion Avenue after reports of an unresponsive woman. When first responders arrived, they found 84-year-old Liu-Chih Howell badly injured, according to the Norfolk Police Department (NPD)

Howell died at the scene. An autopsy by the Chief Medical Examiners Officer revealed her death was a homicide, but her cause of death is still unclear.

34-year-old David Macronald was charged with second-degree murder Wednesday. Macronald is Howell's grandson, according to NPD.