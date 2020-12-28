Portsmouth Police arrest man, searching for two others for murder of 7-year-old girl

Avery L. Setzer, 23, was taken into police custody Sunday in connection to the death of 7-year-old Mylani Everette.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Police arrested Avery L. Setzer, 23, in connection to the shooting death of a 7-year-old girl in Portsmouth.

Portsmouth Police captured Setzer, of Petersburg, Va., on Sunday. Authorities say he was involved in a shooting on Dec. 22 that killed Mylani Everette, 7, and wounded an adult male near Portsmouth Boulevard and Truxton Avenue.

Everette died on Christmas Eve from her injuries.

Setzer is in custody at the Portsmouth City Jail. Detectives are still searching for 21-year-old Trevon Dionte Avery, of Portsmouth and 25-year-old Antonyo Jamal Taylor, of Portsmouth. All three men are being charged with first-degree murder and malicious wounding.

Officers said after they received the first call, a report came in from a nearby hospital of the two victims as walk-ins.

Investigators say it appears the two victims were actually in separate vehicles when a suspect in a third car opened fire on them.

Detectives have obtained photos of the suspect vehicle, which appears to be a gold 1999 to early 2000s model Acura.