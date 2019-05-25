VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Courtney Ian Moreno, 41, was arrested Friday in connection with the shooting death of a woman near Lynnhaven Mall.

Virginia Beach police were able to get felony warrants fro Moreno Friday. Moreno, from Richmond, Virginia, was arrested in Henrico County.

The 41-year-old is being charged with use of a firearm in commission of a felony, possessing or transporting firearms by a convicted felon and murder.

The charges stem from the death of 37-year-old Estella Hoggard.

Hoggard was found shot inside her car near the intersection of Golden Oak Court and S. Lynnhaven Road when a Virginia Beach police officer found her car in a parking lot during a routine patrol.

The officer found Hoggard suffering from a gunshot wound. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Moreno is being held in Henrico County Jail while he waits to be extradited back to Virginia Beach.