Police ask for help identifying suspect in Newport News, Hampton burglaries

The man is described as a slim Black man who possibly drives an older, maroon 2-door vehicle.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Newport News and Hampton have experienced a string of commercial burglaries in October, 2020.

The latest release from police had the count at eight burglaries in Newport News, and 15 in Hampton. Police said the burglaries tend to happen overnight, and target non-chain restaurants with cash registers.

Friday, the Newport News Police department shared photos of a possible suspect in these incidents.

Police said the suspect in these burglaries wears a dark cap, a surgical-style face mask, and dark pants, gloves and boots.

If you recognize this person, call the crime line at 1.888.LOCK.U.UP