Police ask for security footage in New Town burglary

The burglary happened a short time after service providers put down new carpet in the home.

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. — Wednesday afternoon, the James City County police department reported an investigation into an October 17 burglary in New Town.

That day, between 8 a.m. and 3:30 p.m., police said someone broke into a rental unit in the 4900 block of Trailside and stole items from the home.

The burglary happened a short time after service providers put down new carpet in the home.

A release from the department said there were no signs of forced entry to the secure building.

Police are looking for any suspicious subjects or vehicles in the area that could give them a lead on the case.