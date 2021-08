Police asked that people avoid the 900 block of Virginia Beach Blvd., specifically the Colony Mobile Home Park, while they worked to diffuse the barricade.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Virginia Beach Police Department tweeted that they were working a barricade situation near the Virginia Beach Convention Center Friday morning.

Around 6:45 a.m., police asked that people avoid the 900 block of Virginia Beach Blvd., specifically the Colony Mobile Home Park, while they worked to diffuse the barricade.

Someone had locked themselves inside a home, not far from the ViBe district.

The tweet said police would share more information as the situation unfolded.