Police: body found near motel in Lightfoot being investigated as homicide

Investigators found the body of 45-year-old Terrence Orlando Pressey in the grass near a motel parking lot on August 29. They said he was likely killed.

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. — The James City County Police Department is investigating a homicide after they found a man's body in the grass near a motel parking lot Friday morning.

According to a release, around 7:30 a.m. on August 29, they were called to the 6400 block of Richmond Road, where they found the remains of 45-year-old Terrence Orlando Pressey near Motel Zuma's parking lot.

After Pressey was examined by the Chief Medical Examiner's Office in Norfolk, officials said the James City County man was likely the victim of a homicide.

Police did not say what appeared to have killed him, since the investigation is ongoing.