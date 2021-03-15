Police charge 13 in February melee at Roanoke house

Police say of the 13, 10 have been arrested and three are still wanted on warrants. The fight involved nine students enrolled in Radford University's spring semester

RADFORD, Va. — Police in Radford have charged 13 people in connection with a fight at a house in February in which students from Radford University were said to be involved.

The Roanoke Times reports that police say of the 13, 10 have been arrested and three are still wanted on warrants.

According to police, all 13 face charges including assault by mob, breaking and entering, and felony destruction of property.

Radford University confirms that the fight involved nine students enrolled in the current spring semester before being placed on interim suspension.