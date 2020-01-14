×
Police chase in Chesapeake ends with several teens taken into custody

Several juveniles were taken into custody after a police chase from Portsmouth ended in Chesapeake.
The Chesapeake Police Department arrested several teens after a car chase on Tuesday.

Officers were sent to the area of Portsmouth Blvd and the Portsmouth city line around 1:30 p.m. for a vehicle pursuit that was coming into Chesapeake.

Once on the scene, Chesapeake police joined Portsmouth Police Department officers chasings stolen truck. The truck had several people inside.

The truck turned onto Taylor Road and again on Gum Road where it eventually stopped. The individuals inside the truck tried to run away.

Chesapeake police said several juveniles were taken into custody.

No one was injured during the chase and there was no damage done to any property.

