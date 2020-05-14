Police chase on I-64 ends with two different crashes in Hampton, Newport News

The pursuit started after officers attempted to stop the drivers of two stolen vehicles. The chase ended with two crashes on the Peninsula. No one was injured.

HAMPTON, Va. — Police have taken a number of suspects into custody who led them on a chase on I-64 on Thursday.

The pursuit started after some Newport News officers spotted two stolen vehicles and attempted to stop both cars shortly after 5 p.m.

The drivers didn't comply and ended up leading the officers on a chase that started on I-64 and ended when the suspect vehicles crashed at two different locations in Hampton.

One car crashed in the area of Big Bethel Road and Mercury Boulevard in Hampton and the other vehicle crashed on Big Bethel Road and Jefferson Avenue in Newport News.

No one was hurt and police have taken suspects into custody.