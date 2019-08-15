VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A police pursuit started in Virginia Beach and ran through Norfolk after a driver refused to pull over early Thursday morning.

It began around 2:43 a.m. at Millington Drive and Thamesford Drive in Virginia Beach, according to dispatch.

The chase continued into Norfolk and officers lost track of the car on Cromwell Drive.

Dispatch said police are on the lookout for a 4-door, silver Chevy in connection with the police pursuit.

13News Now spotted Virginia Beach police officers at an address on Reservoir Avenue in Norfolk. Dispatch said the silver Chevy is registered to a person on Reservoir Avenue.

