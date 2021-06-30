Child's body found in freezer of home in Chesterfield County; parents charged

Chesterfield County police arrested Kassceen Weaver, 49, and Dina D. Weaver, 48, after their child's remains were found in their home on May 4.

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Detectives said they are investigating a child's death after his remains were found inside a freezer in a home in early May.

The Chesterfield County Police Department said two it arrested two people, 49-year-old Kassceen Weaver and 48-year-old Dina D. Weaver, in connection to Eliel Adon Weaver's death. He was younger than 5 when he died.

Officers said they found the boy's body on May 4 after they received a tip that a child's remains may be inside they home.

Police got a search warrant and found human remains inside a freezer.

The remains were taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, where the child was identified as Eliel Adon Weaver. The medical examiner hasn't said how Eliel died.

Police said the boy's parents both lived in the home. They were charged with Conspiracy to Conceal a Body and Failing to Render Aid to a Child.

Kassceen Weaver also faces other charges including Concealment of a Body, Domestic Assault, and Malicious Wounding (of an adult female whom he knows). The couple has been released on bond.