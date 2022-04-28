x
Crime

Police departments across Hampton Roads work to address staffing shortages

Police departments across the seven cities are down hundreds of sworn police officers. It's a race against rising gun violence to fill those vacancies.
Credit: Alexey Novikov - stock.adobe.com
File image of a police car light bar in action

NORFOLK, Va. — There's no doubt Hampton Roads has seen an uptick in gun violence over the past couple of years. However, it's not just rising gun violence. Now, police departments across the seven cities are struggling with keeping sworn officers on staff.

Each department is down dozens of sworn officers, but some are even down hundreds.

This is putting a strain on their units in order to respond to back-to-back 911 calls.

On Monday on 13News Now at 6 p.m., we dig into the number of police officers each department across Hampton Roads is short and how our cities' police chiefs are tackling the problem.

