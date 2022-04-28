Police departments across Hampton Roads work to address staffing shortages

Police departments across the seven cities are down hundreds of sworn police officers. It's a race against rising gun violence to fill those vacancies.

NORFOLK, Va. — There's no doubt Hampton Roads has seen an uptick in gun violence over the past couple of years. However, it's not just rising gun violence. Now, police departments across the seven cities are struggling with keeping sworn officers on staff.

Each department is down dozens of sworn officers, but some are even down hundreds.

This is putting a strain on their units in order to respond to back-to-back 911 calls.