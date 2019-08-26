Hampton Police arrested a 32-year-old man on August 21 in connection to a shooting in July.

Herbert Junious Butler, Jr. was wanted after a shooting that took place on July 26 around 12:30 p.m. Public Safety Communications received a 911 call about a shooting in the 2700 block of North Armistead Avenue.

A man was taken to a local hospital by members of the Hampton Division of Fire and Rescue to be treated for a non-life threatening injury.

Police learned that the victim and Bulter were involved in a verbal altercation when Butler pulled out a firearm and fired towards the victim. The victim was hit once.

Butler was arrested in Newport News and charged with two counts of Use of a Firearm in Commission of a Felony, Maiming, Robbery, Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, and Concealed Firearm.

He is currently being held at the Hampton City Jail.