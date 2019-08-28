NORFOLK, Va. — The Norfolk Police Department is investigating after two men were shot and killed.

Emergency dispatchers confirmed that a call for a shooting came in around 9:45 p.m. When officers arrived at the scene in the 3100 block of Dunkirk Avenue, they found a man dead.

Crews identified the man found in the 2100 block of Bellevue Avenue as 39-year-old Percell W. Williams.

Several hours later, police were called about a man lying on the ground in the 2900 block of Bapaume Avenue. They found 39-year-old Kenny A. Williams dead from gunshot wounds.

The two victims are not related.

Detectives have not released any suspect information.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.