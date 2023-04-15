Police in Elizabeth City searching for man they say shot another man in the face

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. — Police in Elizabeth City are looking for a man they say shot another man in the face Friday night.



According to a spokesperson for the Elizabeth City Police Department, they sent officers at around 7:40 p.m. to a location on Roanoke Ave. near the intersection with Halstead Blvd. for what was initially a call for a disturbance. Once they arrived, they found a man who had been shot once in the face.



According to the results of their investigation, Police determined that the victim had gotten into some sort of an altercation with the suspect, and the suspect at some point "produced a weapon" and shot the victim.



The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment. Police did not reveal his condition.



Police say they have obtained arrest warrants for 28-year-old Joseph Daniel Bass. The warrants are for Assault with Deadly Weapon with Intent to Kill or Inflicting Serious Injury, Possession of a Firearm by a Felon, and Discharging a Firearm in the City Limits. Bass is described as a white male with brown hair, 5’11” tall and weighing 175lbs.



The spokesperson said this is an active ongoing investigation.



The Elizabeth City Police Department is asking anyone with additional information about this incident or who has information about the location of Joseph Daniel Bass to contact the Elizabeth City Police Department at (252) 335-4321 or the Crime Line at (252) 335-5555.