Man arrested for shooting outside of Hampton tobacco and vape shop

Officers on Monday found a 21-year-old man who had been shot on West Mercury Boulevard.

HAMPTON, Va. — Police said a suspect is in custody, days after a man was shot and wounded in Hampton.

According to a spokesperson for Hampton Police Division, officers responded to a report of a shooting shortly before 5 p.m. Monday on W. Mercury Boulevard, near Gumwood Drive. When they got there, officers found a 21-year-old man who'd been shot.

The victim was taken to a local hospital. He's expected to recover.

Based on what they've been able to learn, they believe the victim was leaving a tobacco and vape shop when he was approached by 19-year-old Jayland Deshawn Kelley of Newport News. At some point, Kelley allegedly pulled out a gun and shot the victim. He then fled the scene before police arrived.

Police said they believe the shooting was "narcotic-related."

On Thursday, Hampton police said Kelley had been arrested. He faces charges of maiming, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and shooting in a public place.