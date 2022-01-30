Police in Portsmouth warn ride service and delivery drivers after carjackings

Three drivers were carjacked, but police provided almost no details of the incidents.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Police in Portsmouth sent out a warning late Sunday afternoon after three carjackings occurred involving ride service or food delivery drivers. Police say two of the vehicles have been recovered.

According to a news release, all three incidents happened Sunday. The first happened just after midnight near the intersection of High Street and Godwin Street. The victim - a ride share driver - flagged down a police officer and told the officer that four occupants were in his vehicle when one of them brandished a firearm and forced him out. They then stole the victim's vehicle.

The second incident incident happened just before 5 a.m. and also involved a ride share driver. He flagged down a police officer and said he was picking up two males from the 900 block of Naval Avenue when they brandished a firearm, robbed him, and stole his vehicle. The stolen vehicle is a burgundy 2018 Hyundai Santa Fe SUV with LYFT stickers on the back window.

The third incident happened at around 1:15 p.m. in the 2500 block of Peach Ave. The victim was a female food delivery driver. She told police that two males approached her with a firearm and stole her vehicle while she was making a food delivery. The stolen vehicle was described as a 2018 black four-door Nissan Versa. One suspect was described as wearing a black bubble coat, black pants, white shoes, a pink mask and gloves. The other suspect was described as a male wearing a black bubble coat, black pants, black shoes, and a black mask.

The PPD is investigating a string of car jackings near Peach St, High and Godwin, and Naval Ave. All three victims were ride service and delivery drivers. We urge ride service and food delivery drivers to be aware of their surroundings as they continue their work. pic.twitter.com/MKf3qc9OZV — PortsmouthPD (@PortsmouthPD) January 30, 2022

None of the victims were injured during the robberies. Police said two of the incidents appear to be related, but didn't indicate which two.

In the news release, the spokesperson said: "We urge delivery and ride share drivers who frequent the area to take extra precautions. We suggest that they be mindful of their surroundings and to park in well-lit areas with witnesses present if possible."