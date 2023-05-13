Police in Suffolk searching for two men who robbed store at gunpoint

The spokesperson said no one was injured. They also don't have a description of any vehicle in which the suspects may have fled.

SUFFOLK, Va. — Police in Suffolk are searching for two men they say robbed a GameStop store Friday night.

According to spokesperson, this happened shortly after 9 p.m. at the GameStop store on North Main Street across from the Walmart. Two men entered the store and showed an employee and and a customer that they were armed with handguns.

The first suspect was described by police as: "a tall skinny male wearing a mask, black sweatshirt, and black pants." They described the second suspect as: "A shorter male wearing a mask, black sweatshirt, and black pants."

Police said the two robbers took the store clerk and a customer to the rear of the store. They then took several game consoles from the store and fled.

The spokesperson said no one was injured. They also said they don't have a description of any vehicle in which the suspects may have fled the scene.