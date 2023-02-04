Police in Virginia Beach investigating shooting incident

According to a Tweet, one person was transported to a local hospital.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Police in Virginia Beach were on the scene of a shooting that happened in the middle of the afternoon. Although initially reported by police at a slightly different location, our reporter located the shooting scene off of Virginia Beach Blvd., between Witchduck Road and Newtown Road.

According to dispatch, the shooting was reported shortly before 3 p.m.

In the Tweet, a police spokesperson said that one person was taken to a local hospital with injuries and that person's condition was unknown.

No other information was provided, including a possible motive or any suspect information. It's also not currently known if anyone is in custody, or if there is any ongoing danger to the public.

13News Now has a reporting crew on the scene and we will update this story as soon as more information becomes available.