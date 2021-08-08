Police in Virginia Beach looking for man accused of stabbing three people

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Detectives in Virginia Beach are searching for a man who is believed to have stabbed three people early Sunday morning.



According to a Tweet from Capt. P. Harris, the three people were stabbed at Tequilas Restaurant on Lynnhaven Road in Virginia Beach.



Police received a call from Sentara Princess Anne Hospital reporting that the three victims had walked into the hospital at 2:07 a.m.



Police identified the suspect as Valente Elia Sanchez. They said he knows the victims and that the stabbing stemmed from an argument earlier in the day.



There was no information regarding how Sanchez knew the victims.



According to the news release, the stabbing stemmed from an argument earlier in the day.



The Tweet said the department has warrants on file for Sanchez for three counts of malicious assault and one count of simple assault.



Anyone with information that will help in the investigation is asked to call the Virginia Beach Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.