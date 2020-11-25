Police investigate after man walks into Norfolk hospital with a gunshot wound

Police believe the actual shooting happened on West 37th Street, near Bowdens Ferry Road some time before 2 p.m. Wednesday.

NORFOLK, Va. — A man was injured following a shooting in Norfolk on Wednesday.

Norfolk Police say that just before 2 p.m., the victim showed up at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital with a gunshot wound.

Police believe the actual shooting happened on West 37th Street, near Bowdens Ferry Road.

The man is expected to survive, but there's no word at this time on any possible suspects or what may have led up to the shooting.

No other information was immediately available.