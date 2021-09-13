Police investigate armed robbery at store near Downtown Hampton area

Officers from the Hampton Police Division said a person seen wearing black clothes stole money from the Family Dollar on LaSalle Ave.

HAMPTON, Va. — Author's Note: The above video is on file from July 22, 2021.

Police detectives said they are trying to get information about the person accused of robbing a store near Downtown Hampton Sunday night.

Officers were at the Family Dollar in the 900 block of LaSalle Ave. after they received a report of a robbery just after 9:30 p.m.

According to police, someone came into the store, pulled out a gun and demanded cash. Once he took an unknown amount of money, he ran off.

Officers said the person was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black pants and grey shoes during the incident. They have not provided any other information at this time.