Police investigate armed robbery at store near Downtown Hampton area

Police detectives said they are trying to get information about the person accused of robbing a store near Downtown Hampton Sunday night.
Officers were at the Family Dollar in the 900 block of LaSalle Ave. after they received a report of a robbery just after 9:30 p.m.
According to police, someone came into the store, pulled out a gun and demanded cash. Once he took an unknown amount of money, he ran off.
Officers said the person was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black pants and grey shoes during the incident. They have not provided any other information at this time.
Anyone who knows anything about the robbery is encouraged to call the Hampton Police Division at 757-727-6111 or the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.