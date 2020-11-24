Police investigate armed robbery at Portsmouth gas station

Two people armed with guns entered the convenience store at Speedway and made off with cash and a clerk's purse.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Police are working to track down two people who robbed a gas station in Portsmouth Monday night.

Around 9:15 p.m. Monday, dispatchers got a call about a robbery at the Speedway on Airline Boulevard.

Police say two male suspects entered the convenience store and threatened two clerks with guns.

They made off with one clerk's purse as well as some cash.

Below are police descriptions of the suspects:

Suspect 1: appears to be a black male, heavy-set over 6’ tall. Last seen wearing a black hoodie, black beanie, black hospital-style mask, blue latex gloves, dark blue jeans, and black shoes.

Suspect 2: appears to be a black male of medium build under 5’09’’ tall. Last seen wearing a black hoodie with white stripes down the arms, black pants, a white hospital mask, a black beanie, black-framed glasses, and black shoes.