Man, teenager taken into custody after robbery at Family Dollar in Suffolk

Police arrested Jerry J. Jones, 18, in connection to the armed robbery at the business on East Constance Road. A 16-year-old girl drove him away from the scene.

Police said a man who was responsible for an armed robbery at a Family Dollar store Monday had a 16-year-old girl drive him away from the crime scene.

Officers said it happened around 3 p.m. at the business in the 500 block of E. Constance Rd.

Investigators said surveillance footage showed the man robbed a cashier after he lifted his shirt to show the cashier a gun. He left the store and got into the back of an SUV which a girl was driving.

Officers saw the SUV a little while later in the Wilroy Road area. They stopped it, and they took the man and the girl into custody.

The man, 18-year-old Jerry Jeremiah Jones, is facing charges of Robbery, Receipt of a Stolen Firearm, and Use or Display of Firearm in Commission of a Felony.

Officers took Jones to Western Tidewater Regional Jail. They released the 16-year-old girl into the custody of her parents. 

Suffolk police said additional charges could be filed in the case.

