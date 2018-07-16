NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) -- Police are investigating a weekend drive-by shooting in Newport News.

Police say a 68-year-old man was shot in the elbow just after 9 o'clock Sunday night. It happened at 78th Street and Roanoke Avenue, in the southern part of the city.

The victim told police a black vehicle drove by and someone shot out the window. He is expected to be OK.

At this time, police don't have a suspect. If you have any information, you're asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

