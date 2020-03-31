Police investigate early-morning shooting in Norfolk

The man was believed to have been assaulting another man when he was shot. He was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk police said they responded to a report of a gunshot victim around 3:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound at the 3400 block of Chesapeake Boulevard. He was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said the victim was believed to have been assaulting another man in the 3700 block of Robin Hood Road when he was shot.