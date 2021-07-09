Portsmouth police investigate gas station shooting; no injuries reported

Portsmouth police said someone was shooting at a gas station near the 4100 block of George Washington Highway Sunday night. No injuries were reported.

Authorities are investigating a shooting that happened at a Portsmouth gas station Sunday night.

The Portsmouth Police Department said it received a call Sunday, Sept. 19, just before 8:30 p.m. about gunshots fired at a gas station located near the 4100 block of George Washington Highway. That's where a Citgo gas station and Getty Mart convenience store sits.

Officers said there were no reports of injuries from the incident.

The police have not provided any other details at this time. 13News Now will update this story as more information becomes available.