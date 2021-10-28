x
Crime

Police investigate homicide near Turnpike Road in Portsmouth

Portsmouth police said a woman was found dead Wednesday night near the 2800 block of Turnpike Road. A man was taken into custody.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Police said they are seeking answers after a woman was found dead in Portsmouth Wednesday night.

The Portsmouth Police Department said it responded to a homicide incident near the 2800 block of Turnpike Road just before 10:30 p.m.  

When officers arrived at the scene they found a woman who died from a serious injury. 

Police said a man was arrested following the incident. Officials have not released any other information at this time.

The homicide is currently under ongoing investigation. 

   

