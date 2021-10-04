Police investigate murder after person found shot in Newport News

Authorities found the victim in a car parked near the Warwick River. Police said he had been shot. Now they're investigating his murder.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A murder investigation is underway after police found a person who had been fatally shot in Newport News early Saturday morning.

Officers were sent to the 1300 block of Moyer Road just before 7:30 a.m. Saturday to look into a suspicious vehicle in the area. That's right by the Warwick River.

They ended up finding a male victim inside that car. Police found him with a number of gunshot wounds and pronounced him dead at the scene.