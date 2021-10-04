Police investigate murder after person found shot in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A murder investigation is underway after police found a person who had been fatally shot in Newport News early Saturday morning.
Officers were sent to the 1300 block of Moyer Road just before 7:30 a.m. Saturday to look into a suspicious vehicle in the area. That's right by the Warwick River.
They ended up finding a male victim inside that car. Police found him with a number of gunshot wounds and pronounced him dead at the scene.
There aren't too many details right now, but police are investigating. Authorities haven't released an identity or the age of the victim.