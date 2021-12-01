Police investigate pursuit following shooting at restaurant in Portsmouth

Portsmouth police said the shooting occurred on Jan. 5 at the Golden Skillet near 3500 Victory Boulevard.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Officers are looking for answers after a shooting led to a high-speed chase in Portsmouth last week.

Portsmouth Police Department said it received a call on Tuesday, Jan. 5 around 2:30 p.m. about a shooting that occurred at the Golden Skillet, near 3500 Victory Boulevard.

This was before the second call came in about a suspicious dark SUV that fit the description of the vehicle that was involved in the incident.

When officers arrived, they said the vehicle sped off and was pursued through the Downtown Tunnel. It ended up crashing into safety barriers and hit another vehicle before stopping, after it made contact with a Tractor Trailer.

Police said there were eight suspects who got out of the vehicle and fled the scene, but they were all arrested. Detectives found four handguns, a rifle, and the vehicle that was stolen from Virginia Beach.

According to the police investigation, one person was injured from shattered glass.