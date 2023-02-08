Police investigate quadruple shooting in Elizabeth City

The victims' ages range from 15 to 19. All were taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital.

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. — Four people are hurt after a shooting in Elizabeth City Wednesday.

According to the Elizabeth City Police Department, officers responded to the 1000 block of Walker Avenue, where they found four people hurt. Their ages are 15, 16, 17, and 19.

Police said all four were taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital. We don't know how severe their injuries are yet.

"At this time, there is no indication that there is an ongoing threat to the community," police said.