Police units investigate robbery at convenience store next to Old Dominion University

Old Dominion University Police and Norfolk police responded to the Miller's Neighborhood Market on Hampton Boulevard after someone was robbed there.

NORFOLK, Va. — Author's Note: The above video is on file from Sept. 7, 2021.

Police are investigating a robbery incident that happened Friday morning.

Dispatchers said Old Dominion University Police to the 4900 block of Hampton Boulevard after a call came in just after 5 a.m. about a person who was robbed there. That's a Miller's Neighborhood Market convenience store.

Officers from the Norfolk Police Department also assisted at the scene.

According to dispatchers, no one was injured in the incident.

13News Now is working to gather more details as they become available.