Police investigate overnight shooting on Childs Avenue in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. — A man is in the hospital with serious injuries after being shot overnight in Hampton and police need answers.

The Hampton Police Division said it received a call Monday, Oct. 25, around 1:06 a.m. about a shooting that happened in the 700 block of Childs Avenue.

When officers got to the scene they found a man who had been shot. The Hampton Division of Fire and Rescue took him to a nearby hospital to be treated for possible life-threatening injuries.

Police said there is no suspect information available at this time. They are still investigating the motive behind the incident.

If you know anything about the shooting that could help detectives with the investigation, please contact the Hampton Police Division at 757-727-6111 or the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.