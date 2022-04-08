Police investigate shooting in Elizabeth City

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. — A juvenile was shot in Elizabeth City, North Carolina, on Friday evening, police said.
The incident happened in the area of Factory Street and Parsonage Street. Around 5:15 p.m., police officers responded to a report of five to eight gunshots at that location.
At the scene, officers found a victim, a Black male, suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment.
Police didn't say how old the victim is or how extensive his injuries are.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Elizabeth City Police Department at 252-335-4321 or email at egraham@elizabethcitync.gov.