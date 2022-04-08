Police investigate shooting in Elizabeth City

The incident happened in the area of Factory Street and Parsonage Street.

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. — A juvenile was shot in Elizabeth City, North Carolina, on Friday evening, police said.

The incident happened in the area of Factory Street and Parsonage Street. Around 5:15 p.m., police officers responded to a report of five to eight gunshots at that location.

At the scene, officers found a victim, a Black male, suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Police didn't say how old the victim is or how extensive his injuries are.