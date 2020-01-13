ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. — Police say one person is in the hospital after being shot Monday morning in Elizabeth City.

The shooting happened just before 8:30 a.m. in the 400 block of Grice Street. Police say the victim was taken to Sentara Albemarle Hospital before officers arrived.

There is no immediate word on the victim's condition or if there are any suspects.

Police ask that if you have any information about this case, call 252-335-4321 or the Crime Line at 252-335-5555.

All information received will remain anonymous and strictly confidential.