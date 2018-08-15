NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) — Police were called to the scene of a shooting in Norfolk on Tuesday night

According to 911 dispatch, officers were called to Bagnall Road in the Calvert Square neighborhood just before 9 p.m. When they got there, they found a man who had been shot.

Dispatch said the man had non-life threatening injuries.

There is no word on if police have any suspects, or what led up to the shooting.

If you have any information about this shooting, you're asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

